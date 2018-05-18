Kentucky's football staff is on a recruiting roll. On Friday afternoon the Wildcats landed yet another commitment.

Shawnkel Knight-Goff, a 6-foot-3, 210 pound prospect from Louisville (Ky.) Doss, continues UK football's recruiting hot streak.

He committed to Kentucky on Friday afternoon, and sources told Cats Illustrated there was a slight delay because he was just going to speak with his mother briefly before announcing his decision publicly.

One of the top athletes in the state, and the No. 5 prospect (three-stars, 5.7 RR) overall, Knight-Goff is listed as a weakside defensive end but projects as an outside linebacker at Kentucky, according to sources.

Cats Illustrated watched Knight-Goff play safety for Doss at a 7v7 passing tournament in Commonwealth Stadium last summer, and his length and athleticism, even playing in the secondary, was apparent.

Knight-Goff confirmed to Cats Illustrated that he was unofficially visiting Kentucky on Friday at a track meet.

In recent days Kentucky has also landed commitments from West Jessamine (Ky.) offensive lineman Eli Cox, South Carolina defensive back Jalen Geiger, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons quarterback Nik Scalzo and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Jake Pope.

Kentucky now has commitments from seven Class of 2019 prospects.

Vince Marrow has now been responsible for three of Kentucky's commitments. He was also the lead recruiter for defensive back Moses Douglass and Geiger.