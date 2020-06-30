CatsIllustrated - Kentucky lands Alabama playmaker Christian Lewis

Louisville and Texas A&M were high on the list of Christian Lewis , but Kentucky is the one on top.

Kentucky had a big May with six commits. Things slowed a little in June with only one, but things are picking back up early in July.

"I have really been liking Kentucky for a long time," said Lewis. "I have not said too much about it, but I have had Kentucky on top for around four months. I really made my mind up a good while back, but I waited, slept on it for a while and kept asking myself about it before making it public.

"My answer kept being the same and Kentucky is the school for me. My heart continues to tell me Kentucky so it is time for me to commit."

The 6-foot-3, 185 pounder says he knew he wanted to be a Wildcat months ago. He let Mark Stoops and the staff in Lexington know June 18.

"The coaches were so fired up about my commitment. I talked to coach Stoops, coach Sumrall and all the coaches about it. Coach Eddie Gran, the offensive coordinator was so excited and it was a great call. Everyone was so fired up."

John Sumrall has quickly become a star recruiter in Lexington. He is very active with top Kentucky targets all over and he played a big role in this commitment.

"Kentucky was the second big school to offer me and the offer came from coach Sumrall," said Lewis. "On that day, he told me this offer was real, that it was committable about that Kentucky wanted me.

"He showed me that over the last year. Coach Sumrall has always stayed in contact while other coaches would be on and off. He was very solid with me, he was honest with me and he is a coach I really got close to."

Lewis wanted to visit Kentucky over the summer, but he has tripped there twice and he's seen all he needed to see.

"I love it. I love the coaches, I love the fans and I love that they are strong in Sports Medicine, that is what I want to major in.

"I was at Kentucky for camp last summer, then I was there for the Florida game last season and I like the feel there. The atmosphere is amazing and the people there are awesome. I cannot wait to get back up there."