That had to be the strategy and the thinking when Kentucky's ace recruiter, formerly known for his work in Ohio, took over the program's recruiting duties in the all-important city of Louisville.

Put Vince Marrow in Louisville and let the big dog eat.

Cats Illustrated first reported that Kentucky had landed a commitment from Louisville (Ky.) Butler wide receiver Demontae "Tae Tae" Crumes and the high three-star receiver confirmed what sources had said when reached Sunday early evening.

Crumes is Kentucky's first wide receiver commitment from the 2019 class.

He's ranked a high three-star (5.7 Rivals Rating) recruit, and the No. 9 prospect in a talent-rich year for the state of Kentucky.

Crumes, who grew up a Kentucky fan, was previously committed to Louisville but reopened his recruitment months ago. Michigan, Michigan State and Oregon had also offered, and there were rumors of a trip to Ohio State that did not ultimately materialize.

Fellow Louisville native Shawnkel Knight-Goff took an official visit to Kentucky last week and the former UK commitment is also reported to be very high on the Wildcats once again.

Kentucky is also heavily recruiting in-state recruits such as Wandale Robinson, J.J. Weaver and Jared Casey to close out the 2019 class in the Commonwealth.

Cats Illustrated had a lengthy conversation with Crumes immediately after his commitment to Kentucky, so stay tuned for more coverage tonight.