basketball

Kentucky-Kansas once again in Big 12/SEC challenge

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky and Kansas will once again provide the marquee matchup for the annual SEC-Big XII Challenge.


Z5onqu0uztqhynwzsssc
Getty

The Big 12 won the challenge in the first three years of its existence. During the 2016-17 season the SEC tied the series 5-5 and last year the SEC won the challenge for the first time, in part because Kentucky defeated West Virginia in Morgantown, W.V., with a dramatic second half comeback powered by Kevin Knox's offensive explosion.

Kentucky will host Kansas in the 2018-19 challenge. The Jayhawks have won three consecutive games against Kentucky. UK is just 2-3 in Big 12/SEC Challenge games since the event began.

Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge
Season Opponent Venue Outcome

2013-14

Baylor

Arlington, Tex.

LOSS (67-62)

2014-15

Texas

Lexington, Ky.

WIN (63-51)

2015-16

Kansas

Lawrence, Kan.

LOSS (90-84)

2016-17

Kansas

Lexington, Ky.

LOSS (79-73)

2017-18

West Virginia

Morgantown, W.V.

WIN (83-76)
