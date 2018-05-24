Kentucky-Kansas once again in Big 12/SEC challenge
Kentucky and Kansas will once again provide the marquee matchup for the annual SEC-Big XII Challenge.
The Big 12 won the challenge in the first three years of its existence. During the 2016-17 season the SEC tied the series 5-5 and last year the SEC won the challenge for the first time, in part because Kentucky defeated West Virginia in Morgantown, W.V., with a dramatic second half comeback powered by Kevin Knox's offensive explosion.
Kentucky will host Kansas in the 2018-19 challenge. The Jayhawks have won three consecutive games against Kentucky. UK is just 2-3 in Big 12/SEC Challenge games since the event began.
|Season
|Opponent
|Venue
|Outcome
|
2013-14
|
Baylor
|
Arlington, Tex.
|
LOSS (67-62)
|
2014-15
|
Texas
|
Lexington, Ky.
|
WIN (63-51)
|
2015-16
|
Kansas
|
Lawrence, Kan.
|
LOSS (90-84)
|
2016-17
|
Kansas
|
Lexington, Ky.
|
LOSS (79-73)
|
2017-18
|
West Virginia
|
Morgantown, W.V.
|
WIN (83-76)