Kentucky and Kansas will once again provide the marquee matchup for the annual SEC-Big XII Challenge.

The Big 12 won the challenge in the first three years of its existence. During the 2016-17 season the SEC tied the series 5-5 and last year the SEC won the challenge for the first time, in part because Kentucky defeated West Virginia in Morgantown, W.V., with a dramatic second half comeback powered by Kevin Knox's offensive explosion.

Kentucky will host Kansas in the 2018-19 challenge. The Jayhawks have won three consecutive games against Kentucky. UK is just 2-3 in Big 12/SEC Challenge games since the event began.