LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky batted around in the first inning for the second consecutive day and put Missouri in a big early hole en route to a 10-0 win on Saturday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park.

"Two games in a row, we started out fast," said UK head coach Nick Mingione, whose team has scored in the first inning of six of its eight SEC games this season. "It definitely helps."

The No. 16 Wildcats (24-3, 7-1 SEC) clinched their third straight series to open league play and won for the 20th time in their last 21 games. UK won Friday night's opener 12-2, giving it back-to-back run-rule victories.

Kentucky starter Tyler Bosma (4-1) tossed six shutout innings, allowing only four hits and a walk. The senior left-hander struck out six.

"I thought Bosma was unbelievable," Mingione said. "In these conditions, against a really good offense, to do that.

"We played some really good defense today. Virtually every player on the field made good plays... We pitched and defended at a super-high level."

Evan Byers worked two scoreless innings of relief out of the UK bullpen, striking out three.

Hunter Gilliam led Kentucky at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two RBI and extending his hit streak to 20 games. Devin Burkes added two hits for the Cats, and Emilien Pitre had a hit and drove in three runs.

All nine position players collected at least one hit for UK.

Missouri (19-8, 3-5 SEC) had just five hits on the day after being held to four by the UK staff on Friday night.

Zach Franklin (4-2) started and took the loss for the Tigers, allowing seven runs in only 1.1 innings on the mound.

The series concludes on Sunday at Noon ET.