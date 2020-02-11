News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Kentucky is the first SEC offer for Louisiana DB Eric Randall Jr.

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

VACHERIE, La. -- Eric Randall is among the top defensive backs coming out of Louisiana's 2021 crop.Kentucky is the first Power 5 school to extend an offer to the three-star safety, but may not be t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}