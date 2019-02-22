Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-22 09:11:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Kentucky is a "very special offer"

Fddf5qb7mbsslob4nf6s
Isaiah Todd and John Calipari on Wednesday
https://twitter.com
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated.com
Staff Writer

Let's just go ahead and cut through the chase. Isaiah Todd is a major priority for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. One needs no further proof than Calipari's visit to see Todd on Wednesday...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}