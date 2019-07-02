After one of the best seasons in program history in 2018, and the success of eventual first round draft pick Josh Allen, Kentucky has seen plenty of new doors open up on the recruiting trail around the country. The Wildcats coaches are taking advantage of those opportunities in the Class of 2020 and are already working to do it in the Class of 2021 as well, especially in the state of Florida. One of the players on the 'Cats radar is Miami linebacker Rhoody Jean-Louis, who picked up an offer during the spring. Rivals.com caught up with him at the Ray Lewis Linebacker Academy event last month in Florida to talk about Kentucky and his plans to get to Lexington for a visit.

"I got offered by Kentucky back in May, they came by my school and watched me in spring practice and afterwards my coach let me know I go the offer. That was my first offer so it was big for me."

Communication since the offer: "I've been talking with Coach Clinkscale a lot. He's a good coach and he's just telling me I need to get up there and see campus. He has told me they really like my style of play and the way I fly to the ball plus my physicality and my ability to cover."

Josh Allen: "That man right there, he's a beast. He went to Kentucky and they helped him turn into the guy he became and he was a first round pick. So that shows what they can do with guys at my position."

Plans to visit campus: "I'm trying to make time in July but it's a long trip so I just haven't been able to do it yet. I want to get up there this summer and if I can't hopefully I can go to a game in the fall."