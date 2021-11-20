Kentucky hosts, offers three elite quarterbacks from California
Danny Hernandez picked a good day to bring some of the nation's best quarterbacks to the University of Kentucky for a visit.Or, maybe Liam Coen knew who was in the stands and took the opportunity t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news