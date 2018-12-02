Kentucky's historic 9-3 regular season has culminated in a trip to the Citrus Bowl. So the Wildcats' best regular season since 1977 has led to the program's most prestigious bowl game since 1952.

Reporter Brett McMurphy was first to report the news, which Cats Illustrated can confirm.

The No. 14 Wildcats will take on No. 12 Penn State in the game, which takes place in Orlando, Fla., on January 1st, 2019, at 1 p.m. EST. The game will be televised nationally on ABC.

This year's Citrus Bowl will be Kentucky's third consecutive trip to the postseason under head coach Mark Stoops. The Wildcats competed in the TaxSlayer Bowl in 2016, losing to Georgia Tech 33-18, and last year in the Music City Bowl, where they fell to Northwestern 24-23.

The game will be a rematch of the 1998 Outback Bowl, which Penn State won 26-14 in Tim Couch's only bowl appearance as Kentucky's quarterback.

Last year's Citrus Bowl had the highest total payout of any non-major bowl game at $8,550,000.

The first Citrus Bowl was played in 1946 and its current name is also the most traditional name for the bowl game, which has also gone by names such as the Capital One Bowl, the Tangerine Bowl and others.

The game will be played at Camping World Stadium, which has a capacity of 65,438.

The Citrus Bowl game annually includes the Orlando Citrus Parade (Dec. 29) and a pep rally (Dec. 31) for both teams.

Penn State finished the regular season 9-3, like Kentucky. The Nittany Lions, coached by former Vanderbilt head coach James Franklin - a familiar foe to Kentucky fans - were 6-3 in Big Ten play. Among the highlights of Penn State's season were a 51-6 victory against ACC divisional champ and rival Pittsburgh, a 30-24 win against Iowa and a 22-10 victory against Wisconsin.

The Lions' losses were to Ohio State (27-26), Michigan State (21-17) and Michigan (42-7).

Stay tuned to Cats Illustrated for extensive previews, analysis and coverage of the 2019 Citrus Bowl.

