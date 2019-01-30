Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-30 07:30:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Kentucky has three-star defensive tackle's attention

R5dmxibxku14is8se5hb
Jaden Hardy
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School defensive tackle Jaden Hardy is one of the nation's top interior linemen on that side of the ball and Kentucky is already recruiting the 2020 prospect har...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}