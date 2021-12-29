Kentucky handles Missouri in SEC opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- In a game of frequent runs, No. 18 Kentucky had too many for underdog Missouri to keep pace in the SEC opener for both teams.

The Wildcats had runs of 14-4, 21-2, and 26-10 on their way to an 83-56 win over the Tigers on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (10-2, 1-0 SEC) got 17 points from junior forward Keion Brooks Jr., 14 from freshman guard TyTy Washington, and 13 points and 20 rebounds from junior center/forward Oscar Tshiebwe in the blowout. Junior point guard Sahvir Wheeler gave the Cats a fourth player in double-figures with 11 points and also dished out nine assists.

Brooks was the catalyst for UK, playing one of his better all-around games in recent memory.

"Just play hard and just bring energy," Brooks said of the key to his big performance. "When you have energy, you know, the ball, finds energy, so that's really what happened.”

"What I've done is I'm holding him to a high standard that I think he's capable of reaching," UK head coach John Calipari said. "(If Brooks plays that way) we're pretty good."

Kentucky did not have one of its better shooting nights, finishing at 43% from the field and going just 5-of-17 from the 3-point arc, but the Cats leaned on their consistently stingy defense to create more scoring opportunities. They held Missouri to 33% from the field and turned 14 turnovers into 21 points.

Missouri (6-7, 0-1 SEC) got 10 points apiece from guards Amari Davis and Jarron Coleman. The visitors were held to just 33% shooting from the field.



The Tigers played without head coach Cuonzo Martin due to Covid-19 protocols. Cornell Mann served as acting coach.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

The game opened with a series of runs. Kentucky raced to a 14-4 lead, then fell behind 18-17 after a 14-3 response by Missouri. But the Cats followed that up with a 21-2 run to reclaim control of the game. Six different UK players scored during the spurt to give them an insurmountable 44-27 halftime lead. The Tigers never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

GAME BALL:

Keion Brooks Jr., Kentucky -- The Cats' junior forward set the tone with his aggressive play early in the game and carried it throughout the night, finishing with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and pulling down nine rebounds. Kentucky was +31 with him on the floor tonight.

BY THE NUMBERS:

4th - Twenty-rebound game of the season for UK's Oscar Tshiebwe, who now has 48 boards in the last two games.

10th - Win for UK surpasses last season's total.

14-2 - The Cats' record in the all-time series with Mizzou, including an 8-0 mark in Lexington.

25-10 - Transition scoring advantage for the Cats.

49-35 - Rebounding advantage for UK, who trailed the Tigers by one at halftime. The Cats have outrebounded their opponent in each of their wins by 14 or more.

69-19 - Kentucky's all-time record in SEC openers.

QUOTABLE:

"“My swagger has to come through my energy, using my my size, my length, my athleticism to make plays, running the floor. When I do things like that, good things happen, not just for me but for the team." -- UK's Keion Brooks Jr. on playing with swagger.

UP NEXT:

The Cats return to Rupp Arena on Friday for a New Year's Eve matchup with former Kentucky head coach Tubby Smith and his High Point squad. Kentucky will be honoring the leader of the 1998 national championship team by putting his name among the legends' jerseys in the Rupp Arena rafters. The game will be broadcast by the SEC Network with a Noon ET tipoff.



