Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa will be sidelined after surgery

Kentucky returned home from Seattle with a huge comeback victory over No. 7 Gonzaga, but it came at a price.

Senior guard Kerr Kriisa suffered a foot injury midway through the second half of the Wildcats' 90-89 win that will require a surgical procedure to repair.

Kentucky announced on Sunday that Kriisa will have surgery soon and will be out indefinitely. It is not expected to be season-ending.

Kriisa, who has been backing up Lamont Butler at the point this season, played in all nine games for the No. 4 Wildcats (8-1). He is averaging 4.4 points and 3.8 assists per game. The native of Estonia scored eight points on Saturday in place of an injured Butler before exiting the game with just under nine minutes left in regulation.

Grad senior wing Jaxson Robinson handled most of the "lead guard" duties in the final 13-plus minutes, helping lead the Cats to a hard-fought overtime win over Gonzaga. He is expected to play a similar role moving forward when Butler, who is dealing with his own ankle injury sustained on Tuesday at Clemson, needs a rest.

Kentucky returns to action on Wednesday at Rupp Arena against Colgate. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET.



