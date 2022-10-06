We've known that Kentucky and Gonzaga have been planning to play for the next couple of years but the news became more exciting Thursday morning with the revelation that the programs have signed up for a six-year series.

The game this year will take place in Spokane Arena. Two years from now, in 2024, UK will take on Gonzaga in Seattle and in 2027 the game moves to the McCarthey Athletic Center. Kentucky will host the game in Rupp Arena in 2023 and 2026 with a neutral site game sure to be dominated by Kentucky fans in Nashville in 2025.

2022: Spokane Arena

2023: Rupp Arena

2024: Seattle

2025: Nashville

2026: Rupp Arena

2027: McCarthey Athletic Center

The final game of the series will take place in "The Kennel," Gonzaga's 6,000 seat arena. Earlier this year John Calipari said that anybody who wants to see Kentucky play in an arena of that size just wants to see the Wildcats lose.

Mark Few has turned Gonzaga into one of the nation's premier programs over the past couple of decades. The Zags have been in the NCAA Tournament every year since 1999 with 12 Sweet 16s, five Elite Eights, and two national runner-up finishes (2017, 2021) during that time.

In addition to this year's game at Spokane Arena, Kentucky will take on Michigan State (Indianapolis), Michigan (London), UCLA (MSG), Louisville, and Kansas during the non-conference portion of the schedule.

Kentucky won its only game against Gonzaga, 80-72, in the 2022 Maui Classic.