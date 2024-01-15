Last week Kentucky became the first Power Five program to extend an offer to Class of 2026 quarterback prospect Ely Hamrick.

Toledo had previously offered, but the Kentucky offer is a significant development for the 6'4, 205-pound quarterback.

Kentucky has made over its quarterback room for this season, bringing in Brock Vandagriff and Beau Allen from the transfer portal and Cutter Boley from the high school level. UK also has a commitment from Class of 2025 quarterback Stone Saunders.

Hamrick is one of the first 2026 quarterbacks the Wildcats have started to target.

There wasn't a lot of build-up before the offer, but Hamrick said he found out about the interest a day before the Wildcats offered.

"I called Vince Marrow, who said they had been looking at my film and they liked what they saw so they wanted to offer me," Hamrick told Cats Illustrated. "It's my first Power Five offer so it's really special. It's like a dream come true. I've dreamed about this my entire life."

Kentucky is pretty new to Hamrick, but just on the basis of the opportunity the Wildcats have provided and where Hamrick is in his recruitment, they're a strong option.

"I grew up in North Carolina so it's not too far away and it's definitely a school I'll be considering," he said.

Hamrick is from North Carolina and is back at Asheville (N.C.) A.C. Reynolds after spending about a year and a half at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He also spent some time in Montana when he was younger in middle school.

He also indicated that he met Will Levis at a camp in the past and the two follow one another on Instagram.

Hamrick describes himself as "a pro-style type of guy. I got hurt last season but I'm working to come back stronger than I was. I'm the kind of quarterback who is comfortable in the pocket and I can move, but I'm more of a strong runner, I guess you'd say."