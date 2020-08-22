Kentucky getting a player with a chip on his shoulder in Nolan Hickman
Kentucky fans have been waiting for the first commitment of the 2021 class. It came early Saturday afternoon with a pledge from Nolan Hickman. Things apparently moved quickly for the point guard ou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news