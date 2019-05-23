Class of 2021 Tennessee defensive lineman Javon Nelson has had a busy spring, netting offers from more than half the SEC while going from unknown to a hot commodity in a hurry. While Nelson is nowhere near ready to start thinking about favorites or cutting his list, he is starting to talk visits and build relationships with the various staffs that have offered. Rivals.com caught up with Nelson at the recent St. Louis stop of the Rivals Camp Series to talk recruiting as well as his plans for upcoming camps and visits.

"I've been getting a lot of offers this spring with schools coming by and stuff like that. It's been great. The whole process has opened my eyes because there have been a lot of schools that have come in and that are trying to recruit me and show me love and I'm just trying to learn about them and go from there."

On which early offers are standing out: "Kentucky and Georgia."

Kentucky: "That was a big offer for me because it was my first one and it came from a school in the SEC. It opened my eyes a lot. They showed me so much love when I went down there for a visit it really made me feel special. I went there for the spring game and I got a lot of love from the coaches. One of the coaches at my school, his brother, Walt Wells, coaches at Kentucky. He was a fun guy to talk to and he was really funny."



Other visit thoughts: "They have a big campus. I liked it. I really paid a lot of attention to them when I was at the game, though, and what they did on the field. I was watching their defense closely and they were really getting after the offense and shutting them down. The offense really couldn't do anything. The scheme they were running was impressive and it was just good vibes all around with the coaches and the fans and everything. I'm ready to go back and visit again and workout at the camp."

Georgia: "That one meant a lot because my cousin [Shacobia Barbee] went down there, too, and she really loved it and we would go down and watch her and that opened my eyes to what the school had to offer. I would go down there a lot with my family."

Potential fit at UGA: "They told me they like my hustle and they think I have good speed and good hands and pass rushing skills and those are all the things they like in their defensive linemen."

Relationship so far: "I've been talking to Coach Tray Scott and he told me that they are trying to build a pipeline to Tennessee because we have a lot of good defensive linemen here. Last year they got three guys from the state and I'm really close with Zion Logue who is going there and he talks to me a lot about them. He kind of influences me. He really likes them so I like them, too, just because he's been through it before and knows what to look for."

Visit plans: "I want to go to Georgia for a visit but I'm not sure when. I feel like I might get down for a camp this summer if I can get a ride down there. I know I'm going to camp at Mississippi State and Kentucky but I'm not sure about the rest yet."