Kentucky gains an identity
Saturday was a date that was circled on the calendar by Wildcat fans for months. After all, a Kentucky versus North Carolina matchup is as big as it gets in the college basketball world and has pro...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news