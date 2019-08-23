Several weeks into camp with Kentucky's preparation for Toledo beginning, we're looking at things we know and don't know about the Wildcats.

Here's a look at eight questions we're still asking at the end of camp.

1. What will the run-pass ratio look like and how much will it really change?

Kentucky passed the ball on 37.6-percent of its offensive plays in 2018. That ranked 118th in the country in terms of passing play percentage. It's tough to fault that strategy, but it's also hard to imagine the number won't rise this year with Benny Snell gone, Terry Wilson more experienced, and the need to score more points to support what could be a weaker defense. But how much more?

2. How will the backfield carries be divided and who is AJ Rose's primary backup?

53.9-percent of Kentucky's total carries belonged to Snell last season. He accounted for an almost identical 53.7-percent of Kentucky's carries the season before that. But in 2016, Kentucky split carries much more evenly between Snell (33.2-percent), Boom Williams (30.5-percent) and Jojo Kemp (12.5-percent), primarily. This year could be closer to 2016's strategy than the last two years, but we don't know yet.

3. What's the pecking order at receiver after Lynn Bowden and Josh Ali?

Isaiah Epps would have been the obvious No. 3 target but his injury to start the season opens the door for spring game standout Bryce Oliver, an Allen Dailey who has impressed the coaches over the past year, senior Ahmad Wagner and others.

4. Is Ali's production going to match the camp hype?

We've heard a lot of good things about Josh Ali from the spring through fall camp, but that's not a game. And we also heard some good things Ali in last year's camp. Kentucky's offense with a productive Ali benefits from it in a major way.

5. Who gets the snaps on the edge of Kentucky's defense?

We know that Boogie Watson is going to see a lot of time. He's not going to be Josh Allen, but can be a formidable pass rusher on some scale. Josh Paschal moving back to OLB has aided the edge depth but is he going to dominate the snaps or will Jordan Wright see a lot of time as well? Might any of the freshmen step up?

6. Does Kentucky have enough cornerback depth?

Cedrick Dort is someone the coaches are happy with. Brandin Echols seems to have rebounded from an injury-plagued start to camp. Jamari Brown has earned some early praise, as has true freshman MJ Devonshire. But when Kentucky faces four and five receiver looks from talented wideout corps like the one at Florida, in Week 3, is there enough depth not to wilt?

7. Will Kentucky have a settled place kicking situation?

Chance Poore needs to be the player he was recruited to be. Last year Mark Stoops didn't have consistent confidence in the Cats' field goal game. Fortunately for UK, it didn't cost them in a 10-3 season. This year it must be better.

8. How conservative will Kentucky's game plan be on defense?

Will the Wildcats be aggressive with blitz packages to generate pressure in the post-Josh Allen era, or will UK play it safe and make opponents slowly work down the field with such a young and potentially vulnerable secondary?