CatsIllustrated - Kentucky Football: What the Division I Council's latest decision could mean

It's one that could have major ramifications for not one year, but two years and beyond, and it could impact current players and recruits in ways they can't even imagine.

Sources: The NCAA Division I Council decided today that fall sport student-athletes can compete in any amount of competitions this year and it will not count as a season of eligibility. This still needs to be approved by NCAA Board of Governors on Friday.

So while the NCAA Board of Governors will determine the fate of the proposal the momentum is there for a huge allowance.

If you think the four-game redshirt rule is generous, the NCAA may be offering, in effect, another redshirt season with no limitation on playing time. Based on the wording of Thamel's social media posting that would apply to players regardless of class.

True freshmen could remain true freshmen in terms of eligibility for two years. Redshirt freshmen could play for a year and return as redshirt freshmen. It remains to be seen if the class designation would flip ahead for a year until an "extra" season is granted, but those are semantics.

One big question seems to follow: Will the NCAA keep the 85 scholarship limit in place, or might that be temporarily raised?

If it's not raised then every school's roster management will become more difficult. For every senior who decides to return for an additional year, that's one less recruit that can be a part of that school's 2021 recruiting class.

And that question would be revisited for every player on the team, eventually, until their extended eligibility is finally exhausted.

It could mean smaller '21 recruiting classes. It could mean less constricted but smaller classes for multiple years into the future. That's fewer opportunities for high school prospects, at least at the Power Five level. It could as a side effect make Group of Five programs much stronger.

If the scholarship limit is raised then another issue comes into play. How many schools, during what should be turbulent economic times and a budget crunch, will even be able to put 90 or 100 players on scholarship? It could make the rich much richer while making the have-nots in a worse position.

Roster management is a fact of life and it's sometimes unseemly behind the scenes, with the interests of players and coaches not always neatly aligning. Whether the scholarship limit for teams is raised or not it's easy to envision a scenario where many more players are essentially forced into the transfer portal to accommodate players who want to stick around longer.

There are undoubtedly a lot of seniors who won't stick around for that extra year. They'll either enter the draft or hang up their cleats. But for a lot of seniors who might be on the line between being drafted or not, or facing a strong draft class to compete with at their position, or who may never play again, returning could hold huge appeal. It could give the player an opportunity to get what might amount to a free masters degree, which could provide a huge boost to career earnings.

There are lots of scenarios and side effects that could come from this move.

This is only speculation, but could it help Kentucky more than some other programs? While the Wildcats are expected to have a strong draft class following the 2020 season — and it could be tough to see someone like Darian Kinnard returning for a senior year and then an extra season for instance — think about it.

Players like A.J. Rose, Luke Fortner, Justin Rigg, and others who may have NFL aspirations but might not have any assurances from agents or franchises, could get feedback and then decide to give it one more go. Given that Kentucky figures to have a junior and senior laden team on the first and second lines of its depth chart, the 'Cats might stand to gain more from this than other programs.

Then there's the fact that experience is typically a variable that can help narrow the gap with a more talent-laden program. We'll see how it plays out, but this could make Kentucky much more experienced for the foreseeable future.