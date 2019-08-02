News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 20:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Kentucky Football: LeBlanc issuing challenges to Marquan McCall

Lyfq1owcaxhx0ghfnym2
Marquan McCall after the Citrus Bowl (UK Athletics)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Oak Park, Mich., native and former Rivals100 recruit Marquan McCall is going into his true sophomore season at Kentucky and he's one of the most intriguing players on this year's Wildcat team.Intri...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}