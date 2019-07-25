News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 11:08:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Kentucky Football: What Davonte Robinson's injury means from every angle

Cooxl5zjnsqy6rrz15wr
Davonte Robinson (USA TODAY Sports)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Today's Davonte Robinson news is close to the last thing anyone with an interest in Kentucky football wanted to read.Aside from the most important angle - a young man who had put in months and year...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}