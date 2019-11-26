Kentucky has made it to six bowl games over the last ten seasons and there have been a number of memorable moments during that time span.

As we wrap up the decade here at Cats Illustrated, you'll continue to find lists of some of the most memorable players and moments from 2010-2019.

Here Justin Rowland, Jeff Drummond, and Travis Graf share their thoughts on UK football's three biggest wins of the last decade.

Justin Rowland

1. Florida 2018

2. Penn State 2019

3. Louisville 2016

Jeff Drummond

1. Louisville 2016

2. Penn State 2019

3. Florida 2018

Travis Graf

1. Penn State 2019

2. Florida 2018

3. South Carolina 2010

Kentucky's win against Florida in 2018 came in Gainesville and was punctuated by a fumble return for a touchdown by Davonte Robinson as time expired. The 27-16 win for Kentucky was the program's first in 31 years against the Gators. Florida was ranked No. 25 in the country. The Wildcats would go on to finish 10-3 overall and 5-3 in the SEC for its best season in four decades.

Kentucky's 2016 win against Louisville came against eventual Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Lamar Jackson and was on the road in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. It was the biggest upset of the 2016 college football season, with the Wildcats entering the game as a four touchdown underdog. The win was Kentucky's seventh of the 2016 regular season and helped the 'Cats earn a spot in the TaxSlayer Bowl against Georgia Tech.

The Wildcats' win against Penn State in the 2019 Citrus Bowl (following the 2018 season) was arguably Kentucky's biggest bowl victory since the 1950's given the stage and the opponent. UK jumped out to a big lead and managed to hold on with Josh Allen notching three sacks. Benny Snell became UK's all-time leading rusher during the game. The win gave Kentucky 10 victories on the season and the 'Cats finished the season No. 12 in the AP poll.

UK's victory against South Carolina in 2010 came when Joker Phillips was still the Wildcats' coach. It was Kentucky's first victory against Gamecock coach and former Florida coach Steve Spurrier. USC was ranked No. 10 in the country and held a 28-10 lead in the third quarter before Kentucky, led by Mike Hartline, Chris Matthews, and Randall Cobb, stormed back for a momentous win.