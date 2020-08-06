CatsIllustrated - Kentucky Football: The latest news on COVID and college sports (8/6)

Given the extraordinary circumstances facing the sports world as the college football season approaches Cats Illustrated will be tracking all the latest and biggest news stories related to COVID-19 and its impact or potential impact on upcoming collegiate seasons. Here's a roundup of the news from Thursday. This page will be updated as stories emerge. - One day after UConn announced it would not have a fall football season and the same fate was revealed for DIvision II and III schools Penn State out of the Big Ten announced that fans will not be allowed at games in Happy Valley this fall.

Penn State announces no fans will be allowed at home games this season — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 6, 2020

- The school was careful to point out that the decision to prohibit fan attendance was the result of a government order disallowing gatherings of more than 250 people. - Penn State also announced that its athletic department stood to lose an enormous amount of money for this calendar year, ranging from eight to nine digits, the latter if no college football were to take place. - Meanwhile in Tallahassee the Seminoles' administration announced they would only allow 20-25% stadium capacity for games this fall. - Iowa will allow 10-15,000 fans to attend each of its home football games. Masks will be required. Later in the day Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf issued a "recommendation" but not a guideline to postpone youth football until January 1, 2021. - According to the Tar Heel Times, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham announced that the school could face $52 million in lost revenues. - The ACC released dates for its scheduled college football games this fall.

And now we have the ACC schedule for 2020. First game 5 wks from today. ND and Clem still play Nov 7th.



1245 - NBA going College Baseball, and I dig it.



105 - We review Role Models (2008)#HornATX @courtesywave pic.twitter.com/JU94NkFje0 — Chad Hastings (@chastings1049) August 6, 2020

- In the Commonwealth, the University of Louisville dismissed three soccer players and suspended three others after they attended a party that led to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Breaking: Louisville dismisses three men's soccer players after party leads to COVID-19 outbreak, suspends three others.



This will update. https://t.co/uLVm80Qkl0 — Cameron Teague (@cj_teague) August 6, 2020

- Miami defensive end Greg Rousseau announced he is opting out of the 2020 football season. He figured to be one of the ACC's top linemen and is an NFL draft prospect. - Commonwealth native and Purdue All-American candidate Rondale Moore announced on Twitter he will be opting out for the 2020 season. - With Power Five conferences mostly limiting themselves to league games there are obvious complications for the few independent programs across the country. BYU and Navy have agreed to open the season against one another. - Texas Tech reported no positives from its most recent round of COVID-19 tests. - FCS football appears to be hanging in the balance for the 2020 season.