The deeper into a season we get the more accurate the bowl projections should be.

With one month of the regular season remaining, here's what the pundits are predicting for the Wildcats. Week 10 is now in the books.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is projecting a Virginia-Kentucky matchup in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville. Kentucky has played in the Music City Bowl more than any other postseason contest. The Cavaliers are now the frontrunners in their half of the ACC after beating North Carolina in Chapel Hill over the weekend.

Kentucky-Iowa was a popular postseason prediction among prognosticators last week and that's the Gator Bowl matchup Sports Illustrated expects. The website has Kentucky finishing 6-6, or 2-2 in its final four games. Iowa is currently 6-2 with remaining games against No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 13 Minnesota, Illinois, and Nebraska.

Bleacher Report also expects a Kentucky-Iowa matchup in the Gator Bowl.

The latest Sporting News postseason picks have Kentucky taking on Florida State in the Belk Bowl. The Wildcats defeated Florida State in the Music City Bowl following the 2007 season. Over the weekend the Seminoles lost to Miami for the third straight year.