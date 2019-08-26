News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 12:23:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Kentucky Football: Ten takeaways from the Week 1 depth chart

Qsl32bw1l7mjic8a8dwu
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky released its first depth chart of the season on Monday.Here are the biggest takeaways.Sawyer Smith won the backup job ... Perhaps as a courtesy to Walker Wood, who has battled hard in the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}