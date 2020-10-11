CatsIllustrated - Kentucky Football: Stats through three games

Kentucky's player and team stats changed substantially after its 24-2 win against Ole Miss on Saturday.

Here's a look at some of the key changes.

Kentucky's pass defense efficiency was dead last in college football, 76th, coming into this weekend. It skyrocketed all the way up the national rankings to No. 34 after the Wildcats' picked off Mississippi State quarterbacks six times.

The Wildcats are now tied for fourth nationally in interceptions by the defense with all of those coming last night.

UK is now 21st nationally in yards per pass allowed. The 'Cats still rank low, 69th, in completion percentage allowed.

The 'Cats rank No. 8 nationally in rushing defense allowing (83.3 YPG). That's third in the SEC behind only Georgia and Mississippi State. They're No. 15 in yards per carry (3.05).

The team is now No. 24 in scoring defense (24.3).

UK now ranks 56th in scoring offense (26.0 PPG), 19th in rushing offense (212.3 YPG), and 67th in passing offense (154.3 YPG).

The 'Cats are 64th with only two touchdown passes but are one of the very few teams that has tossed less than two interceptions.

The 'Cats were -4 in turnover margin before the MSU game. They are now 28th in the country at +2 on the season after a +6 margin against Mississippi State.

UK's third down conversion rate on the season dipped from 60% to 50% but that's still good enough for 16th in the country.

On defense Kentucky is allowing 33.3% conversions, good enough for 21st nationally.

UK's leading rusher on the season is Terry Wilson (43rd NCAA), who has 221 yards (4.6 YPC) through three games.

Wilson ranks 60th out of 70 quarterbacks nationally in pass efficiency rating (119.31) with season numbers of 46/75 (61.3%), 463 yards, two touchdowns and one pick.

Josh Ali, Kentucky's leading receiver, is 54th nationally averaging 69.3 receiving yards per game.

Max Duffy is No. 3 in the nation averaging 48.07 yards per punt.

UK is 22nd in time of possession (32:35 average).