Kentucky Football: State of the quarterback position before 2019 fall camp
Kentucky football is just around the corner, less than two months away. Every year Cats Illustrated presents a position-by-position breakdown of the Wildcats. We always start with the quarterbacks....
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news