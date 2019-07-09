News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 08:36:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Kentucky Football: State of the quarterback position before 2019 fall camp

Rb78ku0ybqr1iytfgbif
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky football is just around the corner, less than two months away. Every year Cats Illustrated presents a position-by-position breakdown of the Wildcats. We always start with the quarterbacks....

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}