Kentucky football set for blockbuster recruiting weekend
Kentucky has a blockbuster football recruiting weekend lined up and it has already started up.A number of high school, junior college, and transfer portal options are going to be in Lexington for t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news