Owensboro, Ky., quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is on track to become one of the most wanted signal callers from the Commonwealth since Tim Couch.

Brian Brohm, Andre Woodson, Drew Barker, Beau Allen, Jared Lorenzen -- just some of the sought-after quarterbacks to come up the ranks in the state of Kentucky since Couch donned No. 2 in Lexington.

Wimsatt now belongs in that conversation thanks in part to Rivals.com's new ranking for him. The 6'3, 200-pound pro-style quarterback is now ranked a four-star prospect with a lofty 5.9 Rivals Rating.