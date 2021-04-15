Kentucky Football Recruiting Mailbag: Part II
Part II of Cats Illustrated's Football Recruiting Mailbag for this week.jdsdrummer: After the twins and Goodwin commit this weekend, what are some other key timelines to pay attention to?Afari in M...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news