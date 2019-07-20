Kentucky Football Recruiting: How UK could finish with a Top 15 class
One of the most frequently asked questions, when it comes to Kentucky football recruiting, is where the Wildcats' class will land in the national rankings.To date, Mark Stoops' high water mark was ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news