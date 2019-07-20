News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-20 10:57:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Kentucky Football Recruiting: How UK could finish with a Top 15 class

Kqcsal1lzzzuvpu32qtc
Vito Tisdale (Rivals.com)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

One of the most frequently asked questions, when it comes to Kentucky football recruiting, is where the Wildcats' class will land in the national rankings.To date, Mark Stoops' high water mark was ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}