News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 07:31:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Kentucky Football Recruiting: How Earnest Sanders can earn a fourth star

X520pkhg6kf4t1bhzcrb
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Five-star Justin Rogers and four-star prospects Samuel Anaele, John Young and Beau Allen are Kentucky's class headliners.But the strength of this Kentucky football recruiting class might be its dep...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}