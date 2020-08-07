CatsIllustrated - Kentucky Football Recruiting: Cornerback target announces favorites

On Thursday the three-star defensive back announced his seven favorites and a decision timetable.

For the past several weeks Cats Illustrated has highlighted West Bloomfield, Mich., cornerback Maxwell Hairston with regularity.

In alphabetical order Maxwell's top choices are Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and Rutgers.

UK defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale is recruiting Hairston on Kentucky's behalf but as the corner has said to Cats Illustrated before he has been in touch with every coach on Mark Stoops' staff.

The Wildcats already have one commitment from a cornerback in Adrian Huey.

Hairston and JUCO defensive back Kamal Hadden appear to be Kentucky's top recruiting priorities at cornerback.

The Rivals FutureCast reads 83-percent in favor of Kentucky.

Hairston originally planned to announce his decision the first week of August but has since pushed that back to August 17th, which is his father's birthday.

He recently told Cats Illustrated that UK's staff has made it clear he's a priority.

"They see me coming in competing for a spot early. They see me coming in and being the guy and playing corner, a lockdown corner they can put on an island. Off man, press man. Anything."



