It's not clear whether Kentucky will take another offensive lineman from the Class of 2020. With John Young, Deondre Buford, and Joshua Jones already on board, and with limited scholarships, there are a number of directions UK's coaches could go in terms of filling the class.

But if they do take another lineman it seems an interior prospect would be the preference.

That's why the staff has been pursuing four-star former Penn State commitment RJ Adams.

And Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek offensive guard Eric Gardiner, a sleeper from the talent-rich Peach State, may be one to watch down the stretch as well.

Gardiner is waiting for his first FBS offer but has opportunities from smaller programs. The coaches at UK have stayed in contact and Gardiner made it to Lexington for the Cats' game against Missouri last weekend.

"My visit to Kentucky was fantastic," Gardiner told Cats Illustrated this week. "It was a long drive from Georgia but the coaches and players there made it worth it. The heavy rain during the game was a little rough but BBN pulled out with a win over Missouri."

Gardiner said he was thinking about visiting a school closer to home that weekend but the amount of attention he got from Kentucky fans on social media prompted him to want to visit the school.

Now he's glad he did.

Gardiner said he spoke with Michael Smith, his area recruiter, at the game.

"He is the one who was recruiting me. We mainly just talked about how I was liking the atmosphere and if I could see myself playing there," Gardiner said.

While he's waiting for an offer from Kentucky, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman said the 'Cats are "ost definitely at the top of the list. All my options are open until signing day."

Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, LSU, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Appalachian State, Alabama State, and Clark Atlanta are some of the schools that have been in contact with him recently.

Gardiner visits Tennessee this weekend.