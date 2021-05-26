Kentucky Football: Re-ranking the Class of 2017
Cats Illustrated's recruiting re-rank series continues with the Class of 2017.Some of the players from Kentucky's 2017 class are still with the program as redshirt seniors.With the benefit of hinds...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news