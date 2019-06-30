Georgia has been the best team on Kentucky's football schedule for a couple of years and it's very possible the Bulldogs will hold that distinction yet again under Kirby Smart.

With the college football season approaching, Cats Illustrated is reaching out to some experts and insiders who cover UK's opponents to help you get ready for the games ahead.

To lead things off we caught up with Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com, because the SEC East title runs through Athens.

Cats Illustrated: What should be the team's biggest strengths going into the 2019 season?

Anthony Dasher: For Georgia, it starts with quarterback Jake Fromm, who is heading into his third year as the Bulldogs starter. But it doesn’t stop there. Running back D’Andre Smith is primed for a big year both running and catching the ball, and will be working behind an offensive line that returns four of five starters, including seven who were former four- and five-star performers. Left tackle Andrew Thomas may be the best in the SEC.Defensively, the Bulldogs are extremely fast. The strength will be the linebackers, while the secondary returns three of four starters, led by senior safety J.R. Reed.Up front, sophomore nose guard Jordan Davis (6-6, 320) is developing into one of the league’s better defensive big men.

Cats Illustrated: What are the biggest question marks or potential concern areas?

Dasher: Wide receiver is a big question. After losing Terry Godwin, Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman to graduation, the Bulldogs recently lost junior Jeremiah Holloman after admitting he hit a former girlfriend and was dismissed from the team.Georgia’s leading returning receiver - Tyler Simmons - had nine catches last year.Tight end is also lacking game experience. Senior Charlie Woerner is the only tight end on the roster with a catch last year.Defensively, head coach Kirby Smart will tell you he’s just as concerned about his defensive line, although numbers won’t be a problem.

Cats Illustrated: Who are some top playmakers or some newcomers on both sides of the ball that opposing fans should watch out for?

Dasher: We mentioned Swift at running back but keep an eye on redshirt freshman Zamir White. White was the nation’s top running back two years ago and appears to be close to his old self after coming from two ACL injuries.At wide receiver, former five-star Demetris Robertson (Cal transfer) and freshman five star George Pickens have huge potential.On defensive, freshman linebackers Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith are two names that will bear watching.