CatsIllustrated - Kentucky Football: Offseason Storylines

Every offseason there are a new batch of questions facing any team.

The NFL Draft, the transfer portal, quarterback questions, and staff turnover are just some of the topics included.

Here's a list of things worth thinking about this offseason if you're a Kentucky football fan.

Who will win Kentucky's quarterback competition?

Terry Wilson has entered the transfer portal so he will be somewhere else next season. That means Joey Gatewood, Beau Allen, Nik Scalzo, and Kaiya Sheron will be the scholarship quarterbacks on roster at UK next season barring another roster shakeup.

Gatewood and Allen both played sparingly in 2020. It seems too early to draw firm conclusions on either player. Gatewood has the size and the big arm but the last offensive staff talked about his need to get the ball out quicker. Allen is more of a pure passing prospect but with less mobility and a smaller stature.

Scalzo is returning from an injury and is 100% after scout team work. Sheron, from Somerset, had a successful high school career but hasn't enrolled at UK yet.

It's been a long time since a Kentucky quarterback put up impressive numbers for a season.

What will Liam Coen's offense look like?

Mark Stoops said he knew within a short time during his interview with Coen that this was who he wanted to get on his staff.

Coen has been a college offensive coordinator at Maine and the current assistant quarterbacks coach for the Rams will bring some changes to Kentucky. But it's probably too early to tell exactly what those changes will be.

Expect the tight ends to be involved in the passing game. Expect Kentucky to continue to utilize a power rushing attack. But there has to be more of a vertical dimension.

How Coen takes in the SEC will determine a lot with regard to the Cats' success next year.

Watch the receiver room

There's no question that wide receiver is the position that Kentucky most needs to upgrade. Josh Ali returning is a help. But after him it's all hope. Hope that Isaiah Epps can finally hit his stride. Hope that Michael Drennen, Demarcus Harris, Bryce Oliver, Allen Dailey, Izayah Cummings or others will step up. There are lots of questions here and at least one transfer seems very important. At the same time, Kentucky has a lot of receivers on scholarship so you can probably expect some attrition.

Can Keaton Upshaw become an All-SEC tight end?

While Justin Rigg will be returning for a sixth season at Kentucky, a lot of eyes are going to be on rising redshirt junior tight end Keaton Upshaw. He really started to find his footing in the offense over the course of the 2020 season against a very good schedule. Whoever the quarterback is needs to build a rapport with Upshaw because he's the closest thing Kentucky has really had to a matchup problem pass catcher in some time.

Where will Darian Kinnard play and will he have a Josh Allen breakout?

For a long time people around the program believed Kinnard was off to the NFL. His announcement that he will return for a senior season is the biggest thing that could have happened to Kentucky's offense.

Now, we have to ask whether he will continue to play right tackle or perhaps move to the left tackle spot. In a new offense Kinnard will have an opportunity to work on and showcase his pass protection ability. Guard now seems unlikely. That move was floated as a possibility before the 2020 season but UK has enough interior depth that he shouldn't be needed there.

Replacing Drake Jackson at center

While Kinnard and Luke Fortner have announced returns, Drake Jackson is gone. Landon Young is leaving Kentucky as well, but Jackson has been a four-year starter at center and an All-American performer. He's really been the lynchpin behind whatever success Kentucky has had, and as UK fans probably remember from 2017, turnover at the center position isn't always easy to deal with.

Fortunately, UK has been working on developing Quintin Wilson there. The coaches have always been optimistic about Wilson as a prospect and his play at guard this year is a good sign.

The Big Blue Wall's future

In a broader sense, we should watch UK's offensive line closely next year. Eric Wolford is coming in from South Carolina to coach the unit. He's got a great resume. South Carolina had the most yards before contact of any program in the nation, and that speaks to offensive line play. John Schlarman was such a part of UK's program and identity in recent years, any change is going to seem very different. While the offense needs to change a lot, the offensive line's success is something that needs to continue. As the offense shifts to more of a passing attack there has to be development in protection.

Monitoring the development of those talented young defensive linemen

Kentucky loses Quinton Bohanna, Kordell Looney, and perhaps Phil Hoskins, and that means it's time for some of those young defensive linemen to shine. Of course we have to talk about the development of phenom prospects like Justin Rogers, Octavious Oxendine, Josaih Hayes, and TreVonn Rybka, but Isaiah Gibson is one year older and got more playing time than any of them this year. Jerquavion Mahone could have a big role on next year's team. Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald will have his best opportunity yet to make a big impact for Kentucky. Defensive line is where there will be more turnover than any other position on the team, other than perhaps cornerback and quarterback.

JJ Weaver's recovery timetable

Weaver tore his ACL against Florida and any timetable for that injury keeps him off the field for almost the entire offseason. There's no way to know for sure exactly how long his recovery will take, but Kentucky just has to prepare as though they're going to need other options. It would probably be wise for fans to just keep conservative expectations. This will be a hit to Kentucky's depth and play on the edge as Weaver has shown great potential when he has played the past two seasons.

How ready is Justice Dingle?

So how will Kentucky replace Weaver? In part, Georgia Tech transfer Justice Dingle could help. Kentucky has recruited Dingle as a Jack, so he'll be on the edge at least to start. He's probably going to have to drop some weight as the Yellow Jackets had turned him into a defensive tackle. That's a big change and it will be interesting to see how someone takes to such a severe transition. Dingle is probably not an automatic starter but the staff has to be hoping he will be ready to at least settle into the rotation.

Can the 'Cats find more of a pass rush?

Kentucky's pass rush was down a notch at times in 2020 and that's something that will need to improve. The 'Cats had only 15 sacks in 11 games, and one-third of those belonged to Boogie Watson, who is likely to be moving on. Kentucky didn't have more than two sacks in a game until the bowl against NC State, and from October 24-December 5, a period of time which spanned six games, there was never more than one sack in a game.

Turnover in the kicking game

Max Duffy is moving on from a stellar career in Lexington as the top punter in program history. It's difficult to overstate his significance for the program. He could effortlessly flip the field, pin opponents deep, fake out would-be blockers, and occasionally pull the surprise run. Matt Ruffolo's decision will be important to the kicking game. Kentucky also has to improve the punt and kickoff coverage, which was lacking this year.