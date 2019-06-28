News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-28 11:11:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Kentucky Football: Mailbag (Part II)

Wvgbkbnoyhn7trel58yy
Andru Phillips
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Cats Illustrated readers submitted many Kentucky football and Kentucky football recruiting questions at the House of Blue this week.Here are the leftovers in a second installment of our mailbag.Wil...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}