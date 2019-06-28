Kentucky Football: Mailbag (Part II)
Cats Illustrated readers submitted many Kentucky football and Kentucky football recruiting questions at the House of Blue this week.Here are the leftovers in a second installment of our mailbag.Wil...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news