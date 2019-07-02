Kentucky football landed Kalil Branham and Samuel Anaele on Monday so it's a good time to open the floor for questions. Here they are, from Twitter, along with some answers. Become a member of Cats Illustrated today and get unparalleled access and detailed analysis.

Any particular position/ player that the cats are really gonna focus in on and feel is a “need” for them at this point? — yoyocoopdawg (@Yoyocoopdawg) July 2, 2019

The class is more than halfway to the finish line and if they keep everyone on board they can start to be a little more selective and target best available. But I'm starting to feel like in-state defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine is a really important recruit. They could use some more help up the middle, he's a highly-ranked, highly-regarded guy and he would help bolster the defensive line. But the number one priority between now and Signing Day is probably keeping Justin Rogers and Samuel Anaele on board.

Who is a target at Lb remaining on the list Ilb or Ilb



Do u think Moses Douglass or Devonshire gets reps with the first team defense during the fall — Tmac20 (@TerryMcNamara) July 2, 2019

I think they will resume their pursuit of four-star Rivals250 linebacker Jaheim Thomas. Things had cooled but with a couple of guys picking other schools he seems to be back in the mix for a spot. There's a chance they could take another inside guy. Devyn Curtis is an option but he may be leaning elsewhere. As for the freshmen, my understanding is the starting secondary projected to be Brandin Echols, Davonte Robinson, Jordan Griffin, Cedrick Dort and Tyrell Ajian. But that was in the spring. I think Douglass will get playing time. Not sure about Devonshire until we start to hear what the coaches think during practices.

Better class but better talent already on board. How many play vs RS? — Napertucky (@Napertucky) July 2, 2019

If they add a junior college cornerback that would be with the intention of playing him right away, and I think it's likely that happens. Beyond that, the program is in a pretty good place depth-wise, where I don't think you have to count on any of these guys playing through a first-year redshirt. The new redshirt rule really helps. Get someone on the field early. If they aren't ready, keep the redshirt. If they're balling out you can't take them off the field.

What is your read on the percentage of their focus on 2021 recruits? Who are the early guys that have emerged as major targets in that class? What are the biggest positions of focus? — Dowell Harmon (@Do_WellHarmon) July 2, 2019

There are still restrictions on contact with younger players so there is only so much the coaches can do recruiting those guys. But when they were on the road in the spring the coaches were offering guys and gauging interest from those 2021 players. The staff has worked far enough in advance that they are starting to get a pretty good idea of who their top '21 targets are. But the main priority is the '20 class. Damon Payne, Jordan Dingle, Javon Nelson, Dekel Crowdus, Jager Burton and Travyeon Ford are some of the highest-ranked targets. A little too early to talk about positions of need because there are two years of attrition between now and then.

Will UK go hard after Thomas now after the Height decision? Also which of the 3 star commits do you think could get a bump to 4 star status? — Carter Hooks (@WKU_Hooks) July 2, 2019

I believe they will turn up the heat on Thomas. They had bowed out, now I think he becomes a bit more significant. In these situations the key is always communication and making sure the player didn't sour on the school. Of the highly ranked three stars, I really like DB Andru Phillips and WR Earnest Sanders.

What are our chances with the Frederick Douglas guys- any chance Walker Parks flips to UK assuming we are still recruiting him? Chances with Burton? I know it is early, but Crowdus? — Chaka Cummings (@chaka_cummings) July 2, 2019

I haven't made a Rivals Forecast prediction on either Jager Burton or Dekel Crowdus. I probably feel better about UK's chances with Burton than Crowdus just because from a very early date in Burton's recruitment there were a lot of people who were adamant that Kentucky had a really good shot. A source told me they thought it would eventually be Kentucky or Ohio State but he now has Clemson and Alabama offers so it would be foolish to write off other schools under those circumstances. As for Crowdus, UK's passing game over the next year or two will determine a lot. I don't believe Parks will flip from Clemson.

Does UK get Buford and Leonard? Talking percentage.. — Chris Dearmond (@BBN1792) July 2, 2019

Pretty confident they are going to get Michigan OT Deondre Buford. Less confident about Richie Leonard. I am one of the last remaining people with a pick in for Kentucky but my confidence on that is very low. This is a situation where I have to acknowledge I just do not know. There is certainly a lot of smoke about the Gators and I can't deny that. But when he previewed his decision with me he seemed to gloss over UF and has since emphasized loyalty, and UK has definitely shown a lot of that.

Was anaele the “someone you won’t believe” guy — Dillon Kokinos (@Dillonkokinos15) July 2, 2019

No, I heard that repeated yesterday after Anaele's commitment.

