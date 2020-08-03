 CatsIllustrated - Kentucky Football: How written offers have changed in recent years
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-03 09:41:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Kentucky Football: How written offers have changed in recent years

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky and other college football programs started to send written scholarship offers out to targets over the weekend.

Recruiting graphics have become a big part of what staffs do behind the scenes because of the prevalence of social media in today's world.

Here's a look back at what UK's official offers have looked like over the last several years to track how things have evolved in Lexington.

Class of 2015 

Class of 2016

Class of 2017

Class of 2018

Class of 2019

Class of 2020

Class of 2021

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}