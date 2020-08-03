CatsIllustrated - Kentucky Football: How written offers have changed in recent years

Kentucky Football: How written offers have changed in recent years
Kentucky and other college football programs started to send written scholarship offers out to targets over the weekend.
Recruiting graphics have become a big part of what staffs do behind the scenes because of the prevalence of social media in today's world.
Here's a look back at what UK's official offers have looked like over the last several years to track how things have evolved in Lexington.
Class of 2015
August 1st, The official offer!! 😈😈😈 #BBN pic.twitter.com/wQuoZaP46v— Gunnar Hoak (@GunnarHoak12) August 1, 2015
Class of 2016
It's official! #BBN pic.twitter.com/5oBbq6OnCn— Drake Jackson (@THE_DRAKE_52) August 1, 2015
Class of 2017
Official Offer to the University of Kentucky. #BBN Go Wildcats!!🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KNNh9Vc1S3— Josh Ali (@_JoshAli6) August 2, 2016
Class of 2018
Official! Let's do this thing BBN!! #Letsgotowork pic.twitter.com/WbSWj0RTFY— Brenden Bates (@BatesBrenden) August 1, 2017
Class of 2019
BBN🌀. #OFFICIALOFFER💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/ScoWb2EW5S— Gibby SR. 🏁 (@IsaiahGibson_96) August 1, 2018
Class of 2020
Blessed beyond measure... Offer accepted✍🏻💙 #BBN pic.twitter.com/txFAHzwTIc— John Young (@the_johnyoung) August 1, 2019
Class of 2021
Blessed 🤍 @UKCoachStoops @UKFootball pic.twitter.com/j4SRGcksvk— Dekel Crowdus (@CrowdusDekel) August 1, 2020