News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 18:01:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Kentucky Football: Midseason update on Wildcats in the NFL

Josh Allen (USA TODAY Sports)
Josh Allen (USA TODAY Sports)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

The NFL is a little more interesting for Kentucky fans this season thanks to the several players from last year's team that have entered the pro ranks for the 2019 season.Here Cats Illustrated does...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}