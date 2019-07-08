News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 14:52:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Kentucky Football: How the 2019 schedule sets up

Ehnom48tr25h8cgbriyo
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

You can easily access Kentucky's 2019 football schedule here at Cats Illustrated, but how does the 12-game regular season campaign set up logistically for Mark Stoops' program?That's what we're div...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}