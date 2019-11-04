Kentucky Football: Three 'Cats seeing increased opportunity on defense
Having spotlighted five Kentucky offensive players who are seeing increased roles on offense, Cats Illustrated now turns its attention to Wildcats on the defensive side of the ball.These aren't nec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news