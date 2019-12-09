The lead up to the early signing period is the perfect time to reflect on big football recruiting moments over the last decade.

The 2010's have been one of transformation when it comes to UK football recruiting, due to facility renovations and the efforts of Mark Stoops' staff.

Here the CI staff gives takes on the three biggest football recruiting "wins" of the last decade.

Travis Graf

1. Five-star DT Justin Rogers, Oak Park (Mich.), 2020

2. Four-star ATH Lynn Bowden, Warren (Ohio) Harding, 2017

3. Four-star WDE Jason Hatcher, Louisville (Ky.) Trinity, 2013

Jeff Drummond

1. Five-star OT Landon Young, Lexington (Ky.) Lafayette, 2016

2. Three-star DT Matt Elam, Elizabethtown (Ky.) John Hardin, 2014

3. Lynn Bowden (2017)

Justin Rowland

1. Justin Rogers (2020)

2. Lynn Bowden (2017)

3. Four-star QB Drew Barker, Burlington (Ky.) Conner, 2014

Justin Rogers is the highest-ranked player to ever verbally commit to Kentucky during the Rivals.com era, checking in at No. 15 in the Class of 2020. He is expected to sign with the Wildcats in two weeks during the early period. He is by far the highest-ranked out-of-state player to commit to Kentucky during the Rivals.com era. He is ranked the No. 1 player in Michigan and picked the Cats over the Wolverines, Crimson Tide, and the Georgia Bulldogs. He's the No. 2 defensive tackle in his class.

Lynn Bowden was regarded by some as one of the best football players to come out of the Youngstown, Ohio area in decades, and he was on Ohio State's radar especially late in the process right around the time he committed to Kentucky. Besides the Buckeyes, Bowden had a number of other big-time offers from the region and beyond and was a Rivals250 recruit. In terms of his Kentucky career, Bowden had a big hand in helping to deliver 10 wins to the 'Cats in 2018 and he salvaged UK's 2019 season, powering another bowl trip, with a move back to quarterback, the position he played in high school.