So far Cats Illustrated's rundown of the bests, worsts, and most memorable players, plays, and games of the 2010's continues with three takes on the best quarterbacks of the decade.

There are a number to choose from, dating back to Mike Hartline's 2010 season and through 2019, which has ended with Lynn Bowden behind center.

Jeff Drummond

1. Stephen Johnson

2. Terry Wilson

3. Mike Hartline

Travis Graf

1. Mike Hartline

2. Terry Wilson

3. Stephen Johnson

Justin Rowland

1. Mike Hartline

2. Lynn Bowden

3. Terry Wilson

Stephen Johnson was a late addition to Kentucky's 2016 recruiting class and only became the starting quarterback after Drew Barker dealt with injuries. He took an 0-2 Kentucky team and led them to a 7-6 season, including Mark Stoops' first bowl game, and led Kentucky to a second consecutive 7-6 season in 2017. Over those two seasons Johnson completed 57.5-percent of his passes (334/581) for 4,342 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 702 yards and eight touchdowns those two seasons.

After transferring from a junior college, just like Stephen Johnson, Terry Wilson led Kentucky to a 10-3 record and the best season for UK football since 1977. He also quarterbacked Kentucky for most of the Cats' first two games in the 2019 season. Wilson completed 66.6-percent of his passes (213/320) with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 591 yards and five touchdowns over those 15 games behind center to this point in his career.

Mike Hartline was Kentucky's senior starting quarterback during the 2010 season and thus qualifies for these lists. For his career from 2007-2010, Hartline completed 61.2-percent of his passes for 5,680 yards, 38 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. As a senior he completed 66.2-percent of his throws (265/405) for 3,178 yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Lynn Bowden took over as Kentucky's receiver-turned-quarterback after the fifth game of the 2019 season and has shifted the Wildcats' offense dramatically in the process. He has rushed for 1,235 yards and 11 touchdowns in Kentucky's last seven games. During that time span he has completed 46.8-percent (29/62) of his passes for 330 yards, two touchdowns, and two picks.