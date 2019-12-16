The last decade has seen Kentucky bring in some of the best recruiting classes in program history.

But what were the program's best classes of the decade?

CI writers chime in with their rankings here.

The only classes that count are 2010-2019.

Justin Rowland

1. 2016

2. 2015

3. 2017

Travis Graf

1. 2014

2. 2015

3. 2016

Jeff Drummond

1. 2015

2. 2016

3. 2017

Some of the top program performers to hail from the Class of 2016 include TJ Carter, Stephen Johnson, Boogie Watson, Benny Snell, AJ Rose, Kash Daniel, Kordell Looney, Davonte Robinson, Jordan Griffin, Landon Young, Drake Jackson, and Luke Fortner.

From the 2015 class, noteworthy members include Josh Allen, Logan Stenberg, Calvin Taylor, George Asafo-Adjei, Jordan Jones, CJ Conrad, Derrick Baity, Chris Westry, and Mason Wolfe.

Names of note from the Class of 2017 include Lynn Bowden, Yusuf Corker, Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, Jordan Wright, Isaiah Epps, Josh Paschal, Naasir Watkins, Josh Ali, Phil Hoskins, Tyrell Ajian, Jamin Davis, Austin Dotson, and Quinton Bohanna.

The 2014 class was ranked No. 18 in the country, the highest-rated class of the Mark Stoops era. Some of the notable players from that class included Boom Williams, Darius West, Mike Edwards, Bunchy Stallings, CJ Johnson, Adrian Middleton, Denzil Ware, Dorian Baker, Juice Johnson, AJ Stamps, and Ryan Flannigan.