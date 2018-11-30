3 - The lone opponents (Murray State, Texas A&M, Georgia) who managed to avoid getting sacked by UK's Josh Allen this season. The senior linebacker had sacks in his nine other games, including a season-high three against South Carolina en route to setting new single-season (14) and career (28.5) marks for the Cats. Kentucky recorded eight more sacks than opponents (32-24) this season in head-to-head competition.



6.5 - For players who had double-figure rushing attempts this season, sophomore running back A.J. Rose had the highest per-carry average on the roster, including a season-long 75-yard touchdown run against Louisville.

8 - With seven pass break-ups and one interception, UK senior cornerback Derrick Baity had more passes defensed than completions allowed this season when targeted, emerging as one of the top cover men in a league known for them.

11 - Rushing touchdowns allowed by the UK defense this season. One team, Georgia, accounted for three of those. It's the lowest figure dating back to the 1993 Peach Bowl team, which also allowed just 11. The 1977 team that the Cats were often compared to during the course of the season allowed just seven rushing touchdowns, the best figure in program history.

15 - Of Max Duffy's 51 punts this season went for more than 50 yards, and almost half of his punts (25) were inside the opponent's 20. The first-year Aussie punter averaged 44.8 yards per attempt and had only two touchbacks in what was quietly one of the better individual performances for the Cats.

17 - Kentucky starting safeties Mike Edwards and Darius West combined for 12 pass break-ups and five interceptions, finishing with 17 passes defended to form one of the top duos in the SEC. Both players also scored a touchdown.

24% - Of UK's tackles behind the line of scrimmage came courtesy of Josh Allen, whose 18.5 TFLs led the Cats by a wide margin. The next closest player was Edwards with nine.

26.6 - Despite being maligned by some fans and media alike for most of the season, Kentucky actually averaged more points than all but 11 teams in program history dating back to 1950. A figure that may surprise some people: UK averaged more points than Hal Mumme's final team in 2000 (23.1) and only two points less than his 1999 squad.

47% - Opponents came away with a touchdown less than half the time they entered the UK red zone.

67.6 - Terry Wilson's completion percentage, which ranks third all-time for a single season at UK. Only Tim Couch (72.3 in 1998) and Maxwell Smith (68.7 in 2012) completed passes at a higher rate than the Cats' sophomore quarterback.

155.3 - Points allowed by the UK defense under the combined season average of its opponents, 12.9 points less per game. Only two teams (Central Michigan and Tennessee) managed to eclipse their season average against the Cats. The biggest differential came in UK's 24-10 win over South Carolina on Sept. 29, holding the Gamecocks 23 points below their season average.

616 - Yards by which UK out-rushed the opponent during the course of the season, underscoring Mark Stoops' longtime mantra that whoever typically gains more on the ground wins the game in the SEC. The Cats won all nine of those and lost the three they did not. Benny Snell Jr. accounted for 1,305 of those and stands 107 yard shy of UK's career rushing record in the bowl game. With three more rushing touchdowns, he could tie Georgia legend Herschel Walker (49) for second in SEC history. Florida's Tim Tebow holds the record with 57.