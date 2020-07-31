Kentucky Football: 1952 'Cats took a step back without Babe Parilli
Background: Bear Bryant's seventh Kentucky team had to follow a three-year stretch that saw the Wildcats reach the Orange, Sugar, and Cotton bowls respectively. The bar was high. UK also had to rep...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news