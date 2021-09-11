Kentucky fan's guide to CFB Week 2

Each week Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland surveys the college football landscape and previews some of the biggest action from around the SEC and the sport as a whole.

With an eye on how things could impact Kentucky, here's what you should be looking out for during Week 2 of the 2021 college football season.

... My first observation about this week's slate of games is that it's just wretched. As few weeks of college football games as we get, there's no reason a slate should ever be this bad. Kentucky-Missouri will be fun for everyone reading this. There are a couple of exceptions, but the games this week are generally just bad. If you need to take a Saturday to spend time with family or help friends with something this might be the week to get all that in before the Cats play.

... Before the season Oregon-Ohio State was identified as one of the top non-conference games on the college football calendar for this year but it's just hard for me to believe the Ducks have much of a shot going into the Shoe and beating the Buckeyes. OSU survived a real test from what appeared to be a solid Minnesota team in its first game. Meanwhile, Oregon survived Fresno State at home, 31-24. Mario Cristobal has done a good job in Eugene but Oregon's a two touchdown dog and it would really shock me if they win this game. If they don't it doesn't eliminate Oregon from playoff contention, but the odds of the Ducks running the table the rest of the way are pretty slim.

However, if Oregon were to win this game then the Pac-12 would be in its best position for the playoff in some time. Washington lost to Montana so really it's just Oregon and USC to watch for in terms of the national semifinal, and both appear to be stretches.

OSU needs to get off the field on third down much better than it did against Minnesota but in the grand scheme of things the Buckeyes rushed for almost eight yards per carry and won by 14 on the road against a quality program.

... Auburn starts the year with Akron and now Alabama State. Not exactly getting prepared for Penn State. The Tigers travel to Happy Valley next week.

... Most of the SEC has cake-walks, like Auburn. But not all. Texas A&M might be a 17-point favorite but they're on the road at Colorado. I'm not sure people have processed the fact that A&M has not lost a game to a team other than Alabama since 2019. These Buffaloes probably don't stand a chance, though.

... I'm not sure there has ever been an Iowa-Iowa State Cy-Hawk Classic of this magnitude. It's tough to imagine one in the future ever being this big. With Iowa No. 10 and Iowa State No. 9, I guess you have to say we've got two dark horse playoff contenders, although neither team has close to the talent of the teams that are likely to actually get there. It's a credit to that state that fans get Kirk Ferentz and Matt Campbell coaching matchups every year.

As I wrote last week I'm not reading too much into Iowa State's narrow escape from Northern Iowa in Week 1. Sometimes you just have to throw Week 1 out, and ISU returns so much from a very good team that it's tough to imagine that being who they really are. Iowa has sometimes struggled with early season games, so that 34-6 win against Indiana last week was a statement.

Iowa State is a 4.5-point home favorite against Iowa even given last week's results and I could really see this game going in any direction. Iowa has won five in a row but we get a lot of great games in this series with six of the last nine games being decided by a single score.

... Arkansas has a golden opportunity for a marquee non-conference upset. The Razorbacks are 7-point underdogs to Texas but Sam Pittman's team get Steve Sarkisian's inaugural squad at home. Hudson Card was solid and efficient in his first game as Texas' starter and Jordan Whittington was a helpful receiver but Texas doesn't have the kind of skill talent that's going to blow you away. If a couple of breaks go Arkansas' way it wouldn't surprise me to see the Horns on the ropes late.

... Once again we've got another good Holy War matchup. No. 21 Utah is a 7-point favorite on the road against BYU. There's no Zach Wilson and the Utes have won nine in a row. The game wasn't played last year.

... We're going to learn something about Tennessee this week. We didn't last week because Bowling Green might be in the same boat as ULM this week. The Vols host Pittsburgh with the Panthers a 3.5-point road favorite in Neyland Stadium. The matchup to watch here is going to be in the trenches. Tennessee has talent on the offensive line and the Vols rushed for well over 300 yards in that win over the MAC's Falcons. But Josh Heupel seems concerned about Pitt's ability to create havoc. If Pitt is able to shut down the Vols' offense it won't bode well for UT when it comes to SEC play. Then again, if UT wins that game then Heupel will likely have a 3-0 team going into Gainesville two weeks from now.

... Mississippi State hosts NC State in an interesting game. The SEC/ACC games played so far have not been good for the ACC. Alabama destroyed Miami, Georgia won a huge game against Clemson, and Ole Miss worked Louisville. The Bulldogs have to be a lot better than they were against Louisiana Tech but that fourth quarter is helpful and I still think their defense can be pretty good. But Devin Leary and that NC State offense are really solid and they might be the second best team behind Clemson in that division. It's either them or Boston College.

... Washington-Michigan lost pretty much all its luster when the Huskies dropped a home game to Montana and not surprisingly the line has surged in the Wolverines' favor. This is now a must win for Michigan, being at home, if they're going to have a good season.

... For those interested, Terry Wilson leads New Mexico against in-state rival New Mexico State with the Lobos as nearly a three touchdown favorite against a team Kentucky plays later this season.